$2.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) will post sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the lowest is $2.41 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.16 billion to $11.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMN. Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

EMN traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.37. The stock had a trading volume of 37,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,848. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

