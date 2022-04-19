$2.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) will announce $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.82. Teleflex posted earnings of $2.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $14.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $15.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Teleflex by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Teleflex by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX traded up $11.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.73. The stock had a trading volume of 344,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

