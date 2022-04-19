$217.78 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) will post sales of $217.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.40 million and the lowest is $215.10 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $196.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $909.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.20 million to $923.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $988.65 million, with estimates ranging from $979.90 million to $994.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.88. 348,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,518. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.29 and a 12 month high of $63.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.36%.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles acquired 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,678,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,189 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,678,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,961,000. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 821,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,487,000 after buying an additional 375,374 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after buying an additional 365,885 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

