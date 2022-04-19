22,601 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,613,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,740,000 after purchasing an additional 240,408 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth $247,302,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,780,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,011 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,455,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,339,000 after acquiring an additional 74,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,078,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,161,000 after acquiring an additional 77,923 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBTYK stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 59,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,504. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $30.49.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 127.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

