2,384 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Acquired by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.36.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,168,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.92. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $76.07 and a 1 year high of $105.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.