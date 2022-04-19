2,461 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $211.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.73.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.