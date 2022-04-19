3,158 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,766,000 after buying an additional 46,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,968,000 after buying an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,685,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after buying an additional 97,264 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after buying an additional 532,612 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,101,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,201,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National stock opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $56.41 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.06.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

LNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

About Lincoln National (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.