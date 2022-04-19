$32.60 Million in Sales Expected for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) will post sales of $32.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.60 million to $32.61 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year sales of $146.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.80 million to $147.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $178.73 million, with estimates ranging from $175.70 million to $181.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BASE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. 2,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,249. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.71. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Couchbase by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

