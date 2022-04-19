$336.50 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) to report sales of $336.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $334.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $338.20 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $95.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 253.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPS. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 28.6% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $834,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPS traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.41. 35,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,494,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $93.98. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.09, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.23.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.