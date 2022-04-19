$352.10 Million in Sales Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) will post $352.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.60 million and the highest is $358.00 million. Chart Industries posted sales of $288.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Bank of America upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 240.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,631,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,676 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 113.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,116 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 6,827.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,396,000 after acquiring an additional 615,731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 78.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,488,000 after acquiring an additional 596,174 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,670,000.

Shares of GTLS stock traded down $4.22 on Thursday, reaching $179.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,044. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.33 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.00. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

