$367.68 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) will announce $367.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $362.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $373.40 million. Vonage posted sales of $332.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.47 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

In other Vonage news, CMO Joy Corso sold 11,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $229,285.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,452 shares of company stock worth $6,180,827. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Vonage in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Vonage in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VG traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,663,032. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.38, a PEG ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. Vonage has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

