380 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Bought by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,205. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.52. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $122.43 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.88.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

