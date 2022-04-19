3,885 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of L. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Loews by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 93.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.89. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $185,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock worth $1,574,042. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

