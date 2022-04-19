$397.82 Million in Sales Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) to report sales of $397.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $405.30 million and the lowest is $394.40 million. Globant reported sales of $270.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $379.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.22.

NYSE GLOB traded up $8.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.95. 212,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,034. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.47 and a beta of 1.46. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $202.58 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Globant by 7.4% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 10.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth $723,000. Somerset Capital Management LLP bought a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at $2,586,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Globant by 31.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

