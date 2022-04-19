4,610 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Bought by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,557. The company has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.