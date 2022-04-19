$5.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.19 billion. Lear posted sales of $5.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $21.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.88 billion to $22.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $24.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.97 billion to $25.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share.

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.44.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $3.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.18. The company had a trading volume of 472,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,422. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. Lear has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.05 and its 200 day moving average is $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lear by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after buying an additional 223,207 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lear by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Lear by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Lear by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Lear by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

