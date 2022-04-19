$5.77 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) will post sales of $5.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.90 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $24.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.64 billion to $25.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $25.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.71 billion to $25.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

KHC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.61. 5,834,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,370,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.09. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 68.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $4,759,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 94,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

