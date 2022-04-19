520 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Purchased by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 94.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.30. 188,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,003. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.19. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $77.68 and a one year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

