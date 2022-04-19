5,453 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Bought by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 514.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 68.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,247,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,293,000 after purchasing an additional 912,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 40.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,473,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,343,000 after purchasing an additional 710,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,311,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,537,000 after purchasing an additional 655,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,475. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,904,177. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.54. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.31.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

