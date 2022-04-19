$55.18 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $55.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.46 million and the lowest is $54.90 million. Transcat posted sales of $48.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $204.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $219.56 million, with estimates ranging from $217.81 million to $221.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Transcat had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.03. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $586.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.78. Transcat has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day moving average of $82.67.

In other news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Transcat during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transcat during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Transcat by 30.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Transcat by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

