$687.73 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) to post $687.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $658.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $720.00 million. Green Plains reported sales of $553.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Plains.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.70.

Shares of Green Plains stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.55. 579,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.