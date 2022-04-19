9,833 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 89,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,667,104. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.66.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

