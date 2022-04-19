A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 588.40 ($7.66).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.74) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of A.G. BARR to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.55) to GBX 660 ($8.59) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.51) to GBX 517 ($6.73) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 544 ($7.08) per share, with a total value of £19,877.76 ($25,862.30). Insiders purchased a total of 3,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,893 in the last three months.

LON:BAG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 541 ($7.04). The stock had a trading volume of 214,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,856. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 515.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 512.48. A.G. BARR has a 12-month low of GBX 462.50 ($6.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of £606.08 million and a P/E ratio of 21.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

