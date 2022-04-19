a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Trading 7.1% Higher

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.24. 2,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 295,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

AKA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.47.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 15,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

