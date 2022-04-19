a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Trading 7.1% Higher

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.24. 2,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 295,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.
AKA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.
The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.47.
In other news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick purchased 15,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
