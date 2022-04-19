AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE AIR traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $51.01. 8,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,479. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AAR has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.66.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 16,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $653,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,941 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $242,257.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,976 shares of company stock valued at $14,954,853. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,638,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $220,071,000 after acquiring an additional 250,701 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,660,000 after acquiring an additional 157,906 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,186,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AAR by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 784,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,638,000 after buying an additional 88,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in AAR by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 741,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,936,000 after buying an additional 26,339 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

