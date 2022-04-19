Abbrea Capital LLC Invests $238,000 in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI opened at $190.95 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $157.16 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.48.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.08.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

