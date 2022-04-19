Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.30 on May 23rd

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AAIF stock opened at GBX 229.15 ($2.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £391.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.30. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 207.85 ($2.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 238.60 ($3.10). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 225.50.

In other news, insider Ian Cadby acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 229 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £11,450 ($14,897.22).

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

