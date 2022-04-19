Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $313.23 and last traded at $313.23. 344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 362,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.51.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABMD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.04. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.78, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

