Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Short Interest Up 28.3% in March

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABST. TheStreet cut Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities upgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $408.38 million, a PE ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 0.91. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $49.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Absolute Software will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is -92.59%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

