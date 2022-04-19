Accenture (NYSE:ACN) versus The 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) Critical Comparison

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) and The 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accenture and The 4Less Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accenture $50.53 billion 3.93 $5.91 billion $9.92 31.61 The 4Less Group $8.17 million 0.31 $1.19 million N/A N/A

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than The 4Less Group.

Profitability

This table compares Accenture and The 4Less Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accenture 11.28% 31.16% 14.76% The 4Less Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.3% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of The 4Less Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Accenture and The 4Less Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accenture 0 7 17 0 2.71 The 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accenture currently has a consensus target price of $387.85, indicating a potential upside of 23.68%. Given Accenture’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accenture is more favorable than The 4Less Group.

Summary

Accenture beats The 4Less Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions. It also provides data-enabled operating models; technology consulting and artificial intelligence services; services related to talent and organization/human potential; digital commerce; infrastructure services, such as hybrid cloud, network, digital workplace and collaboration, service and experience management, infrastructure as code, and managed edge and IoT devices; cyber defense, applied cybersecurity, managed security, OT security, security strategy and risk, and industry security products; services related to technology innovation; and intelligent automation services. In addition, the company offers cloud, ecosystem, marketing, supply chain management, zero-based budgeting, customer experience, finance consulting, mergers and acquisitions, and sustainability services. Accenture plc was founded in 1951 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About The 4Less Group (Get Rating)

The 4Less Group, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and distributor of auto and truck parts company in the United States. It offers exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks through its LiftKits4LESS.com, Bumpers4LESS.com, and TruckBedCovers4LESS.com Websites. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

