Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.00.

Several brokerages have commented on AYI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,642 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.08 and its 200 day moving average is $197.49. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $159.57 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

