ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In other news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ADTRAN by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ADTRAN by 144.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 169,783 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in ADTRAN by 351.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth about $260,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADTN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.07. 387,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,602. The company has a market cap of $891.12 million, a PE ratio of -100.49 and a beta of 1.32. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $154.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is -199.99%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

