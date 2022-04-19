Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys 759 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Medifast by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,710,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Medifast by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 46,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other Medifast news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MED traded up $8.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.49. The company had a trading volume of 127,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,925. Medifast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.44 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.31.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 47.23%.

About Medifast (Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.