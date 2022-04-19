Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 149,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $2,733,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 956,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,027,000 after buying an additional 24,083 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WY traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,873,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,087. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

