Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,803 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,343 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after buying an additional 181,071 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.81. The company had a trading volume of 215,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $85.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $1.78. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.67%.

BCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

