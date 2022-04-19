Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,201 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,435,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,078,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $218.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.64%.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.