Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.3% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Broadcom by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $11.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $597.62. 1,658,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $580.86. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.