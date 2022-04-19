Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.4% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie stock traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,357,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,856. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.95 and a 200-day moving average of $134.74. The stock has a market cap of $276.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

