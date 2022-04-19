Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Invests $990,000 in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $74,932,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Belden by 5,440.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,103,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,056 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Belden by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,213 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,305,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Belden by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 828,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,240,000 after purchasing an additional 257,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDC traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 142,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,220. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $68.87.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

