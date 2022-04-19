Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 187 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.71.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $324.70. The company had a trading volume of 979,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $180.41 and a 52-week high of $329.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.28.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,357 shares of company stock worth $1,571,857 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

