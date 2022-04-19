Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRUP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $42,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $339,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,394,829.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,708 shares of company stock valued at $3,169,190 in the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Trupanion stock traded up $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $81.20. 304,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,474. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.41 and a beta of 2.06. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.49 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.11.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

