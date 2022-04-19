Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,412 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.73.

NYSE:LYB traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.61. 1,484,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,261. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.67 and a 200 day moving average of $96.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

