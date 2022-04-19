Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,827 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of AOSL stock traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $46.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The business had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $200,354.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,924 shares of company stock worth $3,966,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

