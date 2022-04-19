Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $733,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $46,201,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total value of $1,206,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

NOC traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.41. The stock had a trading volume of 542,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,781. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $436.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.48. The company has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $336.03 and a twelve month high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

