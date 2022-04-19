Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.04. 1,067,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,640. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

