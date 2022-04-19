AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating) were up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.39 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80.

About AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF)

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

