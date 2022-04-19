AirSwap (AST) Price Hits $0.15

AirSwap (AST) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a total market cap of $21.88 million and $743,570.00 worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00034200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00104784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

AirSwap Profile

AirSwap is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

