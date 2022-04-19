Alchemy Pay Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $53.59 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $151.59 million and $53.59 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.41 or 0.00386130 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00084597 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00093173 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006569 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,325,963,124 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

