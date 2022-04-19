Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:ALX opened at $259.64 on Friday. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $246.15 and a fifty-two week high of $299.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 14.00 and a current ratio of 14.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,478,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,253,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Alexander’s by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

