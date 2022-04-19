Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.33

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$58.33 and last traded at C$58.32, with a volume of 1215184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATD shares. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.45 billion and a PE ratio of 17.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

